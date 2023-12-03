Man gets 10-yr RI in drug case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 2

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has sentenced Gurcharan Singh of Rajapur village to undergo 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a drug case.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. A case was registered against him on September 19, 2018.

A police team present at Kishanpura Chowk in Sidhwan Bet stopped a Cruze car in which three youths were travelling. They were identified as Gurcharan Singh, Kulwinder Singh, both residents of Rajpur, and Satpal Singh of Aliwal Dakha.

During checking, 50 narcotic pills were found from the car. Afterwards, they were nabbed. During the trial, they claimed that they were falsely implicated by the police. It convicted Gurcharan in the case. The case against the other accused was still pending.

