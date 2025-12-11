Man gets 10 yrs in jail for rape

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Harvinder Singh has sentenced Raman Nayyar of Joshi Nagar, Haibowal Kalan, to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment after holding him guilty of rape. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

According to the prosecution, an FIR was registered on December 15, 2022, at Division No. 7 Police Station following the victim’s complaint. She had stated to the police that the accused had exploited her physically on the pretext of marriage by posing himself as a bachelor from 2008 to 2020. Later, she came to know about his family. She had submitted multiple pleas to the police for assistance but they failed to act, allegedly under the accused’s influence. Finally, she filed a private complaint in court.

In October 2022, the accused started purchasing goods from her. On the fateful day, the accused called her to Samrala Chowk to give her money for the goods he’d purchased from her. He insisted she sit in his car and talk about settling the matter pending in court. She sat in the car and he raped her, as per the complaint.

The accused had pleaded false implication. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty.