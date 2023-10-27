Man gets 15-yr RI in drug case

Ludhiana October 26
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has sentenced Bahadur Singh of Ramgarh Phagwara village to 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) for smuggling drugs. The court had also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh.
However, the court acquitted co-accused Tejpal Singh of Phagwara as he was not arrested on the spot and nothing was seized from him.
According to prosecution, on November 28, 2018, a case was registered against the accused under the NDPS Act.
On that day, police officials were present at Prem Vihar mohalla. On seeing the police, one of them tried to flee but chased by the police. He disclosed his name as Bahadur Singh. The other person was identified as Tejpal Singh, who succeeded in escaping from the spot. During checking, 1 kg of heroin was seized from Bahadur. He was arrested and presented in a court.
Later, Tejpal was also arrested in the case.
