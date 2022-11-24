Man gets 20-year imprisonment in minor boy sexual abuse case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 23

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Amarjeet Singh has convicted 38-year-old Madhav, a resident of Sham Nagar, here, on charges of abetting and supporting his sister, Radha, a tuition teacher, in sexual exploitation of a minor (13-year-old) boy.

The accused was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years. He was also ordered to pay Rs 1,12,000 as fine for committing such a heinous crime. Out of the amount to be paid in fine, Rs 1 lakh would be paid as compensation to the victim boy.

Radha, who absented herself from many hearings in the case for a few days, has now surrendered before the court after the pronouncement of this verdict. A decision on her is likely to be pronounced on December 25.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the accused. The court declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused.

Additional Public Prosecutor B D Gupta said a case against the accused was registered at the Division No.5 police station on October 18, 2014, following the statement of the victim. The prosecution examined 18 witnesses to prove Madhav guilty.

The complainant had told the police that the accused were having family relations with them. He was taking tuition classes from accused Radha and she did not charge. Slowly, she started showing blue movies to the victim on her laptop. She used to give him intoxicants, induced him and forced him to do sex with her against his wishes. He also produced 17 letters written by accused Radha in a sexual as well as threatening tone to him.

The complainant further submitted that the teacher was also having sexual relations with his brother, cousin brother and several other boys. Both the accused also made a video of the act and once showed him on her laptop through a pen drive and threatened him not to disclose it to anyone otherwise his entire family would be eliminated. Somehow, he obtained that pen drive and disclosed the matter to his family. The parents took him to the police and reported the matter.

During a raid in the house of the accused, the police recovered several objectionable things and medicines used in sexual activities. However, during the trial accused pleaded innocence but convinced with prosecution evidence, the court found him guilty and awarded the punishment.