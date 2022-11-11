Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing boy

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 10

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amarjeet Singh has convicted Harpal Singh (41), a resident of Khanpur village, here, on the charges of physically exploiting a nine-year-old boy.

He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years.

The suspect was also ordered to pay Rs 1,10,000 as fine. Of the recovered fine amount, Rs 1 lakh would be paid as compensation to the victim.

Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges against the accused. The court declined the plea of leniency raised by him.

District Attorney Puneet Jaggi apprised that a case against the accused was registered at the Dehlon police station on June 4, 2021, following the statement of the mother of the victim.

The complainant had told the police that she was busy in doing some work. Her son was in a room. When he did not come out for a considerable time, she called him in a louder voice. He came out from the room and was frightened. On asking, he revealed the act committed by the accused, who was also present there. On seeing her, the accused fled the spot. The boy was taken to a hospital.

The police registered the case and arrested the accused. From the statement of the victim and based on medical evidence, it came on record that the accused exploited him physically.

However, during the trial the accused pleaded innocence but convinced with the prosecution evidence, the court found him guilty and awarded 20-year imprisonment to him.