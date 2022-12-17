Man gets 5-yr RI in snatching case

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, December 16

The Court of Sessions Judge Munish Singal has convicted Sachin Sharma, a resident of Ghumar Mandi, Ludhiana, for snatching the purse of a woman which contained a mobile phone, Rs 2,200 in cash and a debit card.

The accused has been sentenced to undergo five years rigorous imprisonment. A fine of Rs 6,000 has also been imposed on him.

“Incidents of snatching are becoming more frequent these days and sometimes, the victim receives life-threatening injuries while snatching is committed by the accused.

In this case, the mother of the complainant had suffered injuries while she tried to apprehend the accused by catching hold of his scooter after he had snatched her purse. Therefore, the accused does not deserve any leniency,” the court observed.

Additional public prosecutor BD Gupta said a case against the accused was registered at Division No. 5 police station on July 4, 2021, on the statement of Taniya Kalra, a teacher at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana. The prosecution had examined eight witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused.

The complainant had stated to the police that she and her mother Dr Sunita Ghai were returning home after shopping and when they were near a karyana store, the accused had come on an Activa scooter from behind and snatched the purse of her mother. When he tried to flee, the complainant and her mother caught hold of his two-wheeler from behind and got dragged to some distance. However, due to imbalance of the vehicle, the accused fell down and they nabbed him. The complainant and her mother had received many injuries in the incident and the accused had also not escaped completely unhurt.

During investigation, the investigating officer had taken into possession the two-wheeler of the accused and also recovered the purse of the complainant’s mother, a mobile phone, Rs 2,200 in cash, a voter card and a debit card from the possession of the accused.

During the trial, however, the accused had pleaded innocence. The court was not convinced with the argument of the defence lawyer that no independent witness had joined the police’s investigation from the spot.

The court found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.