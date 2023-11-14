Man gets bullet injury after group of persons attack rival party

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

Following a heated exchange of words between two salesmen at a clothing store on Rahon Road, one of them, along with 15 supporters, later attacked the residence of his rival in Krishna Colony. The suspects opened fire injuring a man, Vishal Ghai. Vishal sustained a bullet injury on his chest and was admitted to the CMCH.

They have been identified as Ashwani, Lucky Ghulla, Mandy, and Lucky. In addition, 10-15 unidentified persons have also been booked.

As per the complaint filed by Vipan Ghai of Krishna Colony, he, along with his brother Mani and cousins Akash and Deepak, had gone to a clothing store on Rahon Road to make a purchase. Sumit, another cousin of Vipan, was reported to be working at the shop. Vipan alleged that a dispute arose when Mandy, an employee, began abusing Sumit on observing disarrayed clothes. The suspects later reached their street throwing bricks. They then resorted to firing, specifically targeting his father, Vishal Ghai, and They fled the spot . A case has been registered.