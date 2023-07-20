 Man gets life imprisonment till death for raping 8-year-old : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  Ludhiana

Man gets life imprisonment till death for raping 8-year-old

Man gets life imprisonment till death for raping 8-year-old

Man gets life imprisonment till death for raping 8-year-old

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, July 19

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amar Jeet Singh has convicted Ishwar Vishkarma, alias Gora (30), a resident Gonha Taal village, Sidharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, on the charges of raping an eight-year-old girl. He was sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment.

A fine of Rs 2,00,000 was also imposed upon the accused. The court also made it clear that out of the fine amount, Rs 1.90 lakh would be paid as compensation to the victim.

Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused. The Judge also turned down the plea of leniency raised by the him, keeping in view the heinous nature of crime.

“Herein it is made clear that the life imprisonment awarded to the convict under Section 6 of the POCSO Act means that he shall remain incarcerated for the remainder of his natural life or till his death with a rider that he shall not be released on parole till he has spent 25 effective years in prison,” observed the court.

Additional public prosecutor BD Gupta apprised that the prosecution had examined as many as 13 witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused. He apprised that the DNA test had gone against him.

A case against him was registered on October 1, 2020, following the statement of the girl’s father. The complainant had told the police that he was having three children. On that fateful day, her elder daughter said the victim was missing. They searched her girl in the nearby area. When they reached near the room of the accused, they heard shrieks of the victim. They broke open the door and saw their daughter bleeding. He escaped from the scene.

