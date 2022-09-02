Man gets life term for killing kin

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 1

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashok Kapoor has convicted Mandeep Pal Singh, a resident of Katani Kalan village, Ludhiana district, on the charges of killing one of his relatives, Jaswinder Singh Sandhu, of Sahnewal over some property dispute.

He was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. The accused was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh.

2015 murder over property The complainant had stated to the police that on January 18, 2015, she, along with her husband and maternal aunt Jasbir Kaur, were going towards Sahnewal from their house, for getting medicine from a doctor. The accused, Mandeep Pal Singh, hit their car with his vehicle. In the meantime, he came out of the car.

The accused, who was holding a kirpan in his right hand, along with the co-accused, dragged her husband Jaswinder out of the car. He attacked her husband with a kirpan and caused several injuries. When she raised an alarm, the accused fled the spot with their weapons.

After appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and sentenced accordingly.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has proved the charges levelled against the accused beyond any doubt. However, the court acquitted Manjit Singh, alias Meeta, and Gurvinder Singh, residents of Katani Kalan village in Ludhiana, finding no convincing evidence against them.

Additional public prosecutor Mandeep Singh Bhatti apprised that a case against the accused was registered on January 18, 2015, following the statement of Mandeep Kaur, the wife of the victim. The prosecution examined 12 witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused.

The reason behind the attack was allegedly a case with regard to some property against Mandeep which is pending in a Ludhiana court. All the accused thrashed her husband with an intention to kill him due to the grudge.

He was admitted to Fortis Hosptial but he could not survive. However, the accused pleaded that he did not cause any injury. Even he was not present at the place of the incident. In fact, he helped Jaswinder in his life by admitting him to a de-addiction centre as he was a drug addict. The complainant became a false eyewitness against him since she wants to grab all of his property by falsely accusing him in the case. His father-in-law had transferred all his properties on his name during his lifetime and the complainant wants to take hold of them by putting him behind the bars.

