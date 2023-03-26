Man gets life term for killing mother

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 25

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge KK Goyal has convicted Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Chakkar village, on the charge of killing his mother Karamjit Kaur over suspicion of her having illicit relationship with a man.

They will kill me, victim told her mother A day before the tragic incident, the victim, Karamjit Kaur, made a telephonic call to her mother Kulwant Kaur stating that the accused will kill her today, and on the next day, she came to know that she was murdered.

He was sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also slapped on him.

Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the guilt of the accused beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt. The body of Karamjit Kaur was found in the house. The claim of the accused that she was killed by her paramour was not believable as so many family members were residing in the house and his entry was not possible.

Additional public prosecutor Ajay Kumar Singla apprised that a case against the accused and two juveniles was registered at the Hathur police station on June 29, 2016, following the statement of Karnail Kaur, cousin of the deceased. The prosecution examined as many as 11 witnesses to prove the case of the accused.

The complainant had stated to the police that her cousin Karamjit Kaur was suspected of having an illicit affair by her husband Bhinder Singh, her son Sukhpal Singh, alias Sukha, and other family members.

About three months ago, they gave her beatings and the matter was compromised by the panchayat. A day before the incident, Karamjit Kaur made a telephonic call to her mother Kulwant Kaur that they will kill her today and on the next day, she came to know that she was murdered.

However, the accused pleaded innocence but after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty.