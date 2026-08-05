Man gets life term for killing neighbour over mobile phone

The Court of Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa has sentenced Gulam Hussain, a native of Rohtas district in Bihar, at present residing at Rajiv Gandhi Colony, Focal Point, Ludhiana, to life imprisonment for murdering his neighbour with a wooden log over a dispute regarding a mobile phone.

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The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, with further one year of rigorous imprisonment in case of default of the payment.

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Additional public prosecutor RS Chahal apprised that a case against the suspect was registered on October 23, 2023, at the Focal Point police station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

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The complainant, Banwari Lal, who had been residing in Rajiv Gandhi Colony for the past several years, heard cries coming from the nearby jhuggi of Bharat Lal on the night of October 22, 2023, around 10 pm. On reaching the spot, he allegedly found Gulam Hussain assaulting Bharat Lal with a wooden log.

The complainant stated that the suspect delivered blows on Bharat’s head, rendering him unconscious. When questioned about the reason for the assault, Gulam alleged that the victim was not returning his mobile. Afterwards, he fled the scene along with the wooden log.

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Bharat was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, and was later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

After completion of the investigation, the police presented the challan before the court and the suspect was put on trial for the murder.

While hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence, the defence pleaded for leniency, submitting that the convict was a poor person, his wife had died and he had three sons and a daughter who were earning independently.

Rejecting the plea, the court observed that the convict had caused fatal injuries to the deceased with a wooden log, resulting in the abrupt termination of a human life. Holding that the gravity of the offence did not warrant any leniency, the court sentenced Gulam to life imprisonment, besides imposing the fine.