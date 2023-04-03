Man gets life term for killing paramour’s spouse

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, April 2

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shatin Goyal has convicted Harpreet Singh (32), a resident of Bilaspur village, Doraha, on the charges of killing Kuldip Singh as he was having an illicit relationship with Kamaljit Kaur, wife of the deceased.

He was sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the convict.

Circumstantial evidence also vital If the chain and sequence of events leave no doubt in the mind of the court about the involvement of the accused in the murder, it can do away with requirement of direct evidence and can convict a person on the basis of circumstantial evidence.Rs Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shatin Goyal

“No doubt, there is no direct evidence in the present case. But courts are not handicapped and powerless, if there is no direct evidence. Dark deeds are often executed in dark. Often a criminal try his best not to leave any trace. But over a period, courts have evolved themselves and spelled out legal principle of circumstantial evidence and a large number of convictions are often now made in the country on the basis of such evidence. The principle is that if the chain and sequence of events leave no doubt in the mind of the court about the involvement of the accused in the murder, then it can do away with requirement of direct evidence and can convict a person on the basis of circumstantial evidence,” it said. It was a fit case to award the sentence.

Additional public prosecutor Monika Gupta apprised that a case against the accused was registered following the statement of Sukhwinder Kaur, the sister of the deceased. The prosecution examined as many as 16 witnesses to prove the guilt of the convict.

The complainant had stated to the police that her younger brother Kuldeep Singh was married with Kamaljit Kaur of Lehal village in 2017. The couple had two children, Gurcharan Singh (9) and Harshbir Singh (8). Her brother used to work as a labourer as he was not having any agricultural land. Kuldip told her that his wife Kamaljit Kaur was having illicit relationship with Harpreet. Many times, she tried to talk to her on the matter but to no avail. Harpreet used to visit the house of Kamaljit in the absence of her husband and she herself saw the convict several times at their house.

One day, Harpreet took her brother with him on the pretext of arranging a job at Noida. But the victim never returned. Following suspicion of something went wrong with her brother, the complainant reported the matter to the police.

During interrogation, the convict confessed to have killed Kuldeep by strangulating him and thrown his body into the Sirhind canal. Later, the police recovered the body.

However, the court acquitted Kamaljeet Kaur and Roshan Singh, giving them benefit of doubt. The court did not find any cogent and convincing evidence against them.