Man gets life term for raping 14-yr-old stepdaughter

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, FebrUary 23

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amarjeet Singh has convicted Ramesh Sahni of Street No 13, Jeewan Nagar, Focal Point, on the charge of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter and making her pregnant. He was sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the guilt of the accused. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by him.

Additional public prosecutor BD Gupta said a case was registered against him on April 29, 2019, following a statement of the victim’s mother. The prosecution examined 12 witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused.

Victim's mother said he used to rape the girl on a regular basis. The matter came to light when she became pregnant.

During the trial, however, the accused had pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty.