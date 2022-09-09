Man gets life term for raping 6-yr-old

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 8

A man has been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a local court for raping a six-year-old girl.

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amarjeet Singh also ordered the accused, Avidesh Yadav, of Vijay Nagar, Ludhiana, to pay Rs 1,10,000 as fine for indulgence in such a heinous crime. Of the recovered fine amount, Rs 1 lakh would be paid as compensation to the victim.

Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges against the accused. The court declined the plea of leniency raised by him.

The additional public prosecutor, BD Gupta, apprised that a case against the accused was registered at the Division No: 2 police station on November 5, 2020, following the statement of the mother of the victim.

The complainant had stated to the police that she had four children and the victim was the youngest child. She was playing in the street with other children. After some time, she went missing. When she was searching her, she heard the shrieks of her daughter from the room of the accused in their neighbourhood. When she reached the spot, the accused escaped from the place. Later, he was arrested and put to trial.

However, during the trial, the accused pleaded innocence but convinced with the prosecution evidence, the court found him guilty and awarded life imprisonment.