Man gets life term in murder case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 29

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted Balwinder Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Kothe Ath, near Landey Phatak, Jagraon, on the charges of murdering Karamjit Singh over enmity.

He was sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the accused. Two accused, Jaswinder Singh and Baljinder Singh, alias Kala, had already been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. Billa had gone into hiding after getting bail in the case but was later arrested by the police.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused. It also turned down the plea of leniency raised by him.

A case against the accused was registered at the Jagraon city police station on August 26, 2012, following the statement of Gurdev Kaur, mother of the deceased.

The complainant had told the police that they were at home when Billa came to their house. He called her son Karamjit Singh by his name. When she enquired, he stated that he was Billa, a friend of his son Karamjit. His son opened the gate of the house. They saw that Billa, Jaswinder Singh, alias Jagga Dhobi, and Kala, who used to visit their house in the past, were standing at the gate. Billa asked her son that he wants to talk to him. The trio took Karamjit with them.

In the midnight, they heard some noise from the nearby Grewal Colony. When they reached the place, they saw that the accused were beating the victim. Billa was having a khanda and the other two accused, Jagga and Kala, had caught hold of Karamjit from his arms. In their presence, Billa gave a khanda blow on the right side of head of the victim due to which he fell down.

The victim tried badly to free himself from the clutches of the accused, but could not succeed. They rushed towards the victim and raised a noise after which Jagga and Kala threw him on the road. While leaving the spot, the accused stated that Karamjit had been killed as he betrayed them.

However, during the trial the accused pleaded innocence. But after finding cogent and convincing evidence against him, the court held him guilty.