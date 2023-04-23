Man grows 81 poppy plants in flowerpots, held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

The Khanna City police yesterday arrested a man, who had planted poppy plants in flowerpots at his house and on a plot in Khanna, and seized 81 plants of narcotics.

He has been identified as Rajiv Gupta of Navi Abadi.

Investigating officer assistant sub inspector Surajdin said the police were conducting a routine patrolling on the Lalheri road where they received a tip-off that the suspect had grown several poppy plants in flowerpots at his home in Navi Abadi and on a plot in Lakshmi Nagar.

The ASI said he had been getting poppy husk and opium from the plants. To take immediate action against him, he, along with the police party, conducted a raid at both places and seized 81 plants of poppy husk.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

Police sources said the man would be questioned to know if he had sold the obtained poppy husk and opium to his clients or he himself was consuming the narcotics. He would also be asked how he learnt the method of growing such plants.