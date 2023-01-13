Man hacks brother’s wife to death, nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 12

A man, Amrik Singh, killed his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) put her body in a sack and later, dumped the same under a tree near their house at Sikanderpur village in Machhiwara Sahib.

The deceased has been identified as Muskan (30).

As per information, yesterday when deceased’s husband Raj Singh left for work, the suspect had arguments with his brother’s wife and in no time the arguments took a deadly turn after which the suspect brutally hacked the woman to death by using a sharp weapon. To prevent police action, he put her body in a big sack and dumped the same near the house. Amrik also cleaned blood spots from the crime scene.

Sources said he had also made a video of the deceased and sent the same to his friend to seek his help in the crime but the latter informed the victim’s husband about the incident.

When Raj Singh, the deceased’s husband, reached the house, he didn’t find the body of his wife. Afterwards, he informed the police about the incident. On Wednesday night, the police managed to trace the body.

The police said the woman’s husband had some dispute with his brother due to which the suspect had arguments with the deceased, following which he hacked her to death with a sharp weapon. The victim suffered serious injuries on the neck due to which she had died on the spot.

Suspect sought friend’s help in crime, denied

