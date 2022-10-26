Man hangs self in Ludhiana, kin allege torture by wife

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 25

A son of a platoon commander in the Punjab Home Guards, Harminder Singh, posted in Ludhiana ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Grewal Colony, Tibba. His body was found by his mother on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh. Deceased’s brother, Simran, said his brother got married to Harman Kaur about nine months back. Soon after the marriage, she started to mentally torture his brother, he alleged.

“Harman always wanted to go Canada and our parents spent Rs 16 lakh to arrange visa for her. We were shocked to see Harman’s visa where she had mentioned her marital status as single and obtained visa as an unmarried woman. When my brother came to know about it, he went into depression as his dream of going abroad got shattered and finally ended his life,” alleged the brother of the deceased.

Simran also alleged that his brother took the extreme step as he succumbed to the mental torture extended by his wife and in-laws.

The Tibba police found a suicide note from the spot.

Tibba SHO Inspector Harjinder Singh said on the complaint of deceased’s father, Harminder, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against deceased’s wife, mother-in-law Jasvir Kaur, father-in-law Arun and further probe was begun.