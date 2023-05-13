Man hangs self to death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

A married man committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on the Bindraban road yesterday.

The deceased, identified as Hitesh Arora, also shot a video before taking the extreme step in which he held his wife Deepika, alias Chinu, his mother-in-law Jasvir Kaur, father-in-law Harchand Khaira and brother-in-law Rohit responsible for his death. A case of abetment to suicide was today registered against the accused.

The deceased’s father Suresh Arora said his son got married to Deepika in 2015. After Deepika developed illicit relationship with a person, Deep, his son objected to it. In December last year, Deepika left home along with her two children and started living at her parents’ house.

“On May 9, when my son went to meet his children at his in-laws’ house, Hitesh’s wife and in-laws abused him. He felt humiliated and went in depression. Yesterday, my son made a video with his mobile phone in which he said he was ending his life because of his wife and in-laws,” revealed Hitesh’s father.

The complainant said in order to harass his son, the suspects had also lodged a fake complaint against Hitesh Arora at the Daresi police station, but a compromise was reached.

Honey Dua, a relative of the deceased, said after the registration of a case against the suspects, they went underground and the police were conducting raids to nab them. He said the police should take strict action against the suspects so that justice could be done to the affected person’s family.