Man hangs self to death after girlfriend ends life

Ludhiana, September 24
Upset over the death of his girlfriend, a man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan on Saturday at New Preet Nagar on Tibba Road. Reportedly, the girl had also ended her life a few days back.
The deceased has been identified as Mohd Muzraf. He was a native of West Bengal and living here from the past few years.
Investigating officer ASI Bhupinder Singh said that deceased was working in a factory and he was living on a rented accommodation on Tibba Road with his cousin.
ASI Singh said as per the statement given by deceased’s cousin, Mohd Abhilash, the deceased had an affair with a girl living in West Bengal. A few days back, she killed herself due to which Muzraf was in depression.
Today, morning when deceased’s friend went to the room he was shocked to seek him hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately informed the police. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.
The police initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
