Man 'harassed' by brother-in-law dies by suicide, suspect nabbed

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
A man died by suicide after being allegedly harassed by his brother-in-law. He ended his life by hanging himself from a fan at his residence in Chet Singh Nagar. The victim was taken down from the noose and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The suspect, Ranjit Singh, was arrested by the city police on the charge of abetment to suicide.

The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Mandeep Singh. The Police Division 6 on Friday registered a case against the victim’s brother-in-law, Ranjit Singh, alias Prince, a resident of Marado Colony, on the complaint of deceased’s sister.

Mandeep’s sister Kanwaljit Kaur said her brother was into the clothing business. Her brother’s divorce case with his wife Rupinder Kaur was going on in the court. During this period, his wife was staying in her parents’ house along with their children.

The complainant said whenever Mandeep used to visit his in-laws’ house to meet his children, his brother-in-law Ranjit Singh did not allow him to meet the children. Instead, he used to threaten Mandeep. Once the latter was also beaten up and thrown out of the house by the suspect. Troubled by such incidents, Mandeep died by suicide by hanging himself.

The deceased’s sister said Mandeep was also ready to keep his wife and children with him but at his in-laws’ house, his brother-in-law Ranjit used to misbehave with him and warned him of dire consequences if he dared to come to meet his children. He took the extreme step due to these reasons.

Investigating officer ASI Omkar Singh said after receiving a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the suspect.

