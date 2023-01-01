Man held for bid to kidnap 2-yr-old girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 31

A man, who tried to kidnap a 2-year-old girl at Bhamian Kalan, was on Thursday caught by area residents and the infant was recovered safely.

Infuriated residents also thrashed the kidnapper before handing him over to the police. The nabbed kidnapper was identified as Jagjatin Singh, a resident of Jhabewal village.

Complainant Ghaniya Kumar told the police that on December 29, his daughter was playing outside the house when suddenly an unidentified person came and tried to kidnap her. After his wife saw the accused fleeing with the daughter, she raised the alarm and area residents immediately chased the accused and recovered his daughter safely.

The accused had parked his Brezza car (PB10HX700) at Ram Nagar, which was also recovered by the police and attached in the case.

Investigating officer ASI Lakhwinder Masih said after registering a case of kidnapping against the accused on Friday, he was arrested and being questioned about the purpose of kidnapping the infant and if he had kidnapped children in the past.