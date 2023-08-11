Man held for bid to kill friend over payment of house rent

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 10

The Focal Point police claimed to have arrested a man who attempted to kill his friend over payment of house rent share. He inflicted serious injuries on the victim by hitting him with a sharp knife.

The suspect has been identified as Deepak Kumar.

Complainant Manjit Kumar said he and his friend Deepak works at a same factory and they had taken a room on rent on a sharing basis. During initial months, he used to pay his rent share on time. But for the past few months, he had not been paying the same.

“On the night of August 8, when Deepak, who was in an inebriated state, reached the room, I asked him to pay his rent share. But he refused and started arguments. In no time, the arguments took a ghastly turn. Afterwards, Deepak brought a knife and brutally attacked me. He repeatedly attacked me on my neck and back due to which I suffered severe injuries. It was only when I raised the alarm, neighbours reached the scene and took me to a hospital,” he said.

The victim said he had lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered on Wednesday and the suspect was nabbed. ASI Surjit Kumar said further probe was launched in the case.