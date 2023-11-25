Man held for bid to rape minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

The Police Division 7 yesterday arrested a man who had attempted to rape an 11-year-old girl at Inderapuri here.

The suspect has been identified as Anurodh Saini, a resident of Indira Colony.

The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that on November 23, she had gone to work and her daughter was alone at home. After some time, she got a call from her sister-in-law, who told her that the suspect forcibly took her daughter to his room where he attempted to rape her.

The woman said she reached home after which her daughter revealed about the incident. Later, she lodged a police complaint. After registering a case, the police nabbed him.