Man held for bid to rape minor

Ludhiana, November 24
The Police Division 7 yesterday arrested a man who had attempted to rape an 11-year-old girl at Inderapuri here.
The suspect has been identified as Anurodh Saini, a resident of Indira Colony.
The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that on November 23, she had gone to work and her daughter was alone at home. After some time, she got a call from her sister-in-law, who told her that the suspect forcibly took her daughter to his room where he attempted to rape her.
The woman said she reached home after which her daughter revealed about the incident. Later, she lodged a police complaint. After registering a case, the police nabbed him.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022 when Modi wa...
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical Issues
Vertical drilling emerges as a ray of hope
Rajasthan Assembly election: 27.74% voter turnout till 11 am
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November
Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' again on Friday with a ...
Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia
The student in his 20s was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospit...