Man held for bid to rape minor girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl at Ekta Colony, here.

In her complaint to the police, a woman alleged that her niece had gone to purchase a geometry box from the shop of the suspect on Friday. The shopkeeper took her niece inside and attempted to rape her.

The police arrested the suspect and initiated investigation into the matter. The suspect has been identified as Raj Kumar (55), a resident of Ekta Colony, Ludhiana.

A case under Sections 376-AB and 511 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the suspect at the Meharban police station.