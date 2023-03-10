Man held for desecration

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

The Jamalpur police yesterday arrested a man on the charges of desecration of Gutka Sahib at a gurdwara in Tajpur Bet. CCTV cameras had captured the movement of the suspect, who has been identified as Karan Singh of Tajpur Bet.

Complainant Anup Singh said he was a cashier at a gurdwara in Tajpur Bet. On March 7, the suspect entered the gurdwara premises and he was carrying Gutka Sahib in his hands, he added.

“I immediately called the villagers and the suspect was cornered. When Gutka Sahib was recovered from the suspect, it was found to be damaged and some pages were also torn. We informed police and a case was registered against him yesterday,” the complainant added.