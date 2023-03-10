Man held for desecration

Ludhiana, March 9
The Jamalpur police yesterday arrested a man on the charges of desecration of Gutka Sahib at a gurdwara in Tajpur Bet. CCTV cameras had captured the movement of the suspect, who has been identified as Karan Singh of Tajpur Bet.
Complainant Anup Singh said he was a cashier at a gurdwara in Tajpur Bet. On March 7, the suspect entered the gurdwara premises and he was carrying Gutka Sahib in his hands, he added.
“I immediately called the villagers and the suspect was cornered. When Gutka Sahib was recovered from the suspect, it was found to be damaged and some pages were also torn. We informed police and a case was registered against him yesterday,” the complainant added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...