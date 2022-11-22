Man held for 'illegal mining'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The police arrested a man on the charge of ‘illegal mining’ from the Sutlej at Buta village in Ludhiana. The police claimed to have seized a tractor-trailer loaded with sand from the suspect. The suspect has been identified as Gurbhej Singh of Chuharwal village. Sub-inspector Radhey Sham said they had received a tip-off following which the man was nabbed along with the tractor-trailer loaded with sand. A case under Sections 21 of the Mining Act and 379 of the IPC was registered against him at the Meharban police station.