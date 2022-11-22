Man held for 'illegal mining'

Ludhiana: The police arrested a man on the charge of ‘illegal mining’ from the Sutlej at Buta village in Ludhiana. The police claimed to have seized a tractor-trailer loaded with sand from the suspect. The suspect has been identified as Gurbhej Singh of Chuharwal village. Sub-inspector Radhey Sham said they had received a tip-off following which the man was nabbed along with the tractor-trailer loaded with sand. A case under Sections 21 of the Mining Act and 379 of the IPC was registered against him at the Meharban police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna