Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 6

The Dehlon police claimed to have arrested a resident of Mukandpur village here for allegedly sexually exploiting his stepdaughter for over six months and impregnating her.

Her kin came to know about the act of the suspect when the victim went to stay with her maternal uncle at Purain village and narrated the matter to her aunt.

The suspect, Charanjit Singh Jita, was arrested when he was trying to leave the area on the outskirts of his native village on Friday night.

Dehlon SHO Ravinder Kumar said the man had been allegedly raping his 20-year-old stepdaughter for over six months and she remained silent as she had been threatened of dire consequences.

Accompanied by her maternal uncle, the victim stated that she had been allegedly raped and impregnated by her stepfather when she along with her mother and two siblings were staying with him at Mukandpur village.

She told the SHO, Mahila police station, Ludhiana, Davinder Kaur, investigating officer Subhash Kataria and other officials that she was a resident of Purain village. On the demise of her father, her mother had married Charanjit about 10 years ago and the victim and her brother had also started staying at Mukandpur village where another girl child was born to her mother from her second marriage.

The victim alleged that the suspect had forcibly developed a physical relationship with her over six months ago, after which he raped her several times after threatening her of dire consequences.

Kataria said the suspect had been booked on the basis of the statement of his stepdaughter on Friday. He was arrested from the outskirts of Mukandpur village when he was trying to leave the area. A Ludhiana court had remanded the man in judicial custody on Saturday.

