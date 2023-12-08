Man held for making threat calls to singer

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 7

The police claimed to have solved a case in which some unidentified persons had made threat calls to Punjabi singer Balkar Ankhila, demanding heavy ransom as protection money form him during the month of July.

The main suspect, identified as Mehtab Singh, was arrested from Amritsar during wee hours today.

Preliminary probe found that Mehtab was a long-standing admirer of the singer. As he was familiar with the family, lifestyle and routine of the singer, he exploited personal information to eventually try to extort a huge sum of money.

He had made threat calls to the singer and his aides to demand ransom in the name of a gangster.

Malerkotla SSP Harkamal Preet Khakh said coordinated efforts of the police, who also used intelligence inputs to corroborate pieces of evidence, helped in solving the case.

“The suspect was caught red-handed from a hideout in Amritsar’s Gujjarpura locality,” said Khakh, adding that mobile number used for making extortion calls was related with the technical evidence found in similar cases.

An FIR had been registered in the case under Sections 387 and 506 of the IPC on July 19, the SSP added.