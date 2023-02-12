Man held for ‘molesting’ girl in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl in the Dugri area.

The girl’s father has complained to the police that the suspect is a relative of his sister-in-law.

He alleged that he had been harassing her daughter for the past one year.

He alleged that the suspect molested her daughter on February 9 and was forcing her to marry him too. Following the complaint, a case under Sections 354, 341, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Dugri police station against the man.