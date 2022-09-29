Man held for raping 2 minor daughters

Ludhiana, September 28
The Khanna police yesterday arrested a man on charges of raping his two minor daughters aged 10 and 15 years. The incident came to light after a neighbouring woman saw the man sexually exploiting his daughters.
The suspect has been identified as Rajvir Singh. On the neighbour’s statement, the police registered a case against the suspect.
The complainant said Rajvir, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in quarters near her house. His wife was recently arrested in a theft case. At present, she was lodged in a jail. She saw the suspect raping his elder daughter on September 4 and 5.
When she spoke to Rajvir’s elder daughter recently, she revealed that her father had been raping them for the past two months.
The woman lodged a complaint with the police, following which the suspect was arrested yesterday.
