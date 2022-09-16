Man held for raping 8-year-old daughter

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, September 15

The father of a eight-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly raping her when the victim’s mother was not present at home on Sunday night. A case under Sections 376, IPC, and 4 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the man.

Seema Devi, wife of Dilip Sharma and resident of Chindar Da Vehra, Dhandari Kalan, has told the police that she along with her husband Dilip Sharma and their daughter were sleeping in a room on Sunday night, when she went to the washroom. When she returned, she found the room locked from inside. As she looked inside from the window, she saw that her husband was violating their daughter. He had been sexually abusing her for the past two three months.

When the woman tried to stop him, the suspect did not pay any heed and continued to commit the crime. The girl also told her mother about the matter. When the suspect failed to mend his ways despite warnings, she filed a complaint with the Sahnewal police, which arrested him.

Sahnewal SHO Amandeep Brar said the suspect was arrested and taken for a medical examination. After that he would be presented before court.