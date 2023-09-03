Man held for raping granddaughter

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

A 68-year-old man sexually abused his 11-year-old granddaughter multiple times. The suspect was arrested by the Daba police on Friday.

He has been identified as Satinder Singh of New Shimlapuri. The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that after taking divorce from her first husband she got married again and was staying with her second husband. While her daughter had been staying at her first husband’s house.

“My former husband’s father had sexually abused my daughter several times. I lodged a complaint and the suspect was arrested on Friday,” she said.