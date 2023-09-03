Man held for raping granddaughter

Ludhiana, September 2
A 68-year-old man sexually abused his 11-year-old granddaughter multiple times. The suspect was arrested by the Daba police on Friday.
He has been identified as Satinder Singh of New Shimlapuri. The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that after taking divorce from her first husband she got married again and was staying with her second husband. While her daughter had been staying at her first husband’s house.
“My former husband’s father had sexually abused my daughter several times. I lodged a complaint and the suspect was arrested on Friday,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections
Appointed, Adhir Ranjan refuses to be on the committee | No ...
ISRO launches 1st sun mission as India eyes place in elite orbit
PSLV XL places Aditya-L1 in earth’s orbit | Spacecraft on 15...