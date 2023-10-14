Man held for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A case of rape of a six-year-old girl has come to light in Malaud village on Friday. The suspect lured the girl to an empty plot and raped her. The man was arrested. The girl’s mother had complained to the police that her daughter was playing in a park outside the house on Thursday evening. When she did not return even after a long time, they started searching for her. They came to know that Mithu Khan of Lasada village took the girl along by luring her to buy some eatables. When family members were searching for her, they caught the suspect red-handed while committing the crime. SHO, Malaud police station, Sandeep Kumar, said after registering a case, the suspect was held.