Man held for raping minor

Ludhiana: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Tibba area of the city. Infuriated residents assaulted the accused and then handed him over to the police. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Tibba Police Station. TNS
5,400 litres of lahan seized
Ludhiana: The police claimed to have recovered 5,400 litres of 'lahan' near the bank of the Sutlej River in Walipur Khurd village in Ludhiana district. However, the accused have not been identified or arrested. ASI Paramjee Singh said the police, along with Excise Inspector Balkaran Singh and other officials, had conducted a search operation in the area and seized 5,400 litres of lahan. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against an unidentified person at the Dakha police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...