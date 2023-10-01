Man held for raping minor stepdaughter

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Shimlapuri police station. The victim’s mother filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR against the suspect.

According to the complainant, she has a daughter from her first marriage and she got married with the suspect in October 2019. She alleged that her second husband harbored malicious intentions towards her daughter for the past around two years. He used to sexually assault her daughter and when the victim protested, the suspect threatened her.

The complainant said: “As my daughter was in distress, her schoolteacher inquired about the cause one day, Subsequently, the girl told the teacher about the matter. Consequently, the teacher accompanied me and my daughter to a welfare committee located in Shimlapuri and recommended us to commence legal proceedings against the suspect.”

A case has been registered against the suspect at the Shimlapuri police station, Ludhiana, under Sections 376, 511 and 506 of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.