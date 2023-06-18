Man held for raping NRI for five years

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

The Khanna police on Saturday arrested a man for raping a US-based NRI for five years on the pretext of marriage. The accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh. The accused also took Rs 16 lakh and three iPhones from the victim. On the complaint of victim's sister, the Khanna police arrested the accused and sent him to Ludhiana Central Jail. Victim's sister lodged a complaint after she came to know that accused was already married.