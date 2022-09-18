Man held for raping woman in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

A woman was forcibly taken to a park and raped by a man at Moti Nagar here. The police arrested the suspect, Daljit Kumar Goldy, of Vishwakarma Colony, yesterday.

The complainant in the case, who is a resident of Bachitar Nagar, told the police that she was working at a factory.

On September 15, when she was returning home, the suspect allegedly cornered her near a school. He reportedly pointed a knife at her and took her to a nearby park where he raped her. He also warned her of dire consequences if she informed the police about the incident.

The victim said she had called her husband and informed him about the sexual assault. ASI Surjit Singh said the suspect had been arrested and further probe was on. A case had been registered.

Sangrur resident booked for sexual harassment

In another incident, the Sadar police registered a case of sexual harassment against Heera Singh of Sangrur. The suspect had been sexually harassing a woman of Manakwal. The complainant, who had a dispute with her husband, was staying at her parents’ house. The suspect had been allegedly forcing her for friendship. He had also recently tried to harass her sexually by and sought sexual favours from her. The suspect remains at large.