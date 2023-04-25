Man held for sexually harassing stepdaughter

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 24

A Sahnewal resident was arrested on the charges of behaving in an immodest manner with his stepdaughter who had come to stay with him at Garden city, Sahnewal, in December last.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Dharampal Singh, a resident of Ganpati colony in Sahnewal. The 17-year-old stepdaughter of the suspect had come to stay with Dharampal and her mother Sukhjot Kaur, who had divorced her father Harjinder Singh, a resident of Bhamasi in Fatehgarh Sahib.

The complainant was staying with her father ever since her mother had divorced her father. On December 21, 2022, the suspect began to insult his stepdaughter and have a bad eye on her. He also allegedly harassed her and threatened to sell her. The complainant returned to her father on February 15.

The victim has lodged a complaint at the Sirhind police station where a zero FIR has been registered. Acting on the basis of the FIR, the Sahnewal police arrested the suspect yesterday and registered a case against him.