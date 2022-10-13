Man held for snatching ; 4 mobiles, stolen mobike, weapon seized

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 12

The police have arrested a man believed to be involved in several cases of snatching at weapon-point from the J Block cut in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Tuesday on a tip-off. A stolen motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10ED 6763), four mobile phones and a sharp weapon were seized from the suspect, identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Bhanohar village. A case under Sections 379-B(2) and 411 of the Indian Penal Codehas been registered in this regard.

In another incident, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp, lost his mobile phone to two snatchers near Yamla Jatt Park in the colony on Tuesday. He told the police in a complaint that he was returning home from duty when two persons, who were on foot, accosted him and snatched his mobile phone by threatening him with a datar before fleeing the spot. The police have booked the suspects under Section 379-B(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).