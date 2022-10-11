Man held for snatching, 4 nabbed with drug, liquor

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, October 10

The police claimed to have arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in separate crimes.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Malerkotla, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, said police personnel, supervised by SHO (City) Satwinder Singh and Vijay Kumar, had arrested a man who, along with his accomplice, had snatched Rs 50,000 from a migrant on October 3.

Anshdeep, alias Arash Deep Sharma, of Maherna Kalan was arrested by the police, led by Vijay Kumar, when he was trying to leave the area today while his accomplice Sattu of Chhanna village succeeded in escaping from his residence. The duo had waylaid victim Bahadur Yadav when he was returning home after withdrawing money from a branch of a nationalised bank near the Municipal Council office on the fateful day.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said police had nabbed a person and recovered 40 litres of lahan, five bottles of illicit liquor and paraphernalia used in the crime. The suspect, Gurmel Singh of Dalla, was arrested from the spot on Sunday evening.

The Ahmedgarh City police also claimed to have arrested Gurjit Singh of Bhai Veer Singh Nagar, Ahmedgarh, Lavi Khan of Ward 4 and Raj Khan of the Chand Cinema Road area, wanted in separate cases and 8 gm of heroin was seized from their possession.

Mobiles, tobacco seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana: During a surprise checking conducted by the Central Jail authorities on October 4, officials seized two keypads of Samsung mobile phones, a cell phone battery and three mobile phones from washrooms of barrack nos. 1 and 4 while 54 sachets of chewing tobacco from barrack no. 6.

On the next day also, a search conducted inside the jail yielded one mobile phone with a sim card and a battery along with a sachet of tobacco.

On two separate complaints lodged by Satnam Singh and Kashmiri Lal, both Assistant Superintendents of the Central Jail, two cases were registered under relevant sections of the Prisons Act against a convict, Daljit Singh, undertrial Amninder Singh and other unidentified undertrials.