Man held for sodomy bid

Ludhiana, September 8
A man was trying to sodomise a 12-year-old child at a sports stadium in Khanna. The suspect was arrested by the police on Friday.
People apprehended him and handed him over to the police. A case on the charges of sodomy was registered against him by the Khanna police.
He has been identified as 60-year-old Jaspal Singh of Malerkotla road, Khanna.
Ranveer Singh, husband of councillor Amanpreet Kaur, said a poster of a tournament was being released at the sports stadium yesterday night where he was told by some players that the man, who was sitting with a child near the boxing ring, was trying to sodomise the latter. They apprehended him and called the police.
They alleged that earlier also, there had been such complaints against Jaspal but he could not be exposed due to the lack of evidence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards issue statement on India-Pakistan match reserve day
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards ...