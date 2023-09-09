Man held for sodomy bid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 8

A man was trying to sodomise a 12-year-old child at a sports stadium in Khanna. The suspect was arrested by the police on Friday.

People apprehended him and handed him over to the police. A case on the charges of sodomy was registered against him by the Khanna police.

He has been identified as 60-year-old Jaspal Singh of Malerkotla road, Khanna.

Ranveer Singh, husband of councillor Amanpreet Kaur, said a poster of a tournament was being released at the sports stadium yesterday night where he was told by some players that the man, who was sitting with a child near the boxing ring, was trying to sodomise the latter. They apprehended him and called the police.

They alleged that earlier also, there had been such complaints against Jaspal but he could not be exposed due to the lack of evidence.