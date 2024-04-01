Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

Ludhiana, March 31
The Payal police on Saturday arrested a person who used abusive language against his former business partner and his minor daughter. The arrested suspect has been identified as Alamjit Singh Chakohi. He is also a national and state general secretary of the All India Numbardar Union.
As per the complainant, he along with the suspect was into some business. Due to bad behaviour of the suspect, he parted ways. Recently, the suspect made a WhatsApp group in which Alamjit used indecent language against the complainant and his minor daughter. The suspect resorted to this because he was angry that the complainant had broken business partnership with him.
The suspect was booked under the IT Act and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). He was arrested on Saturday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim
BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...
'Hard data on BJP’s corruption now available': Congress targets PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bond issue
Recently, Supreme Court rejected the Electoral Bond Scheme a...
China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh
Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs releases 4th list of stand...
INDIA bloc's 5 demands to Election Commission for ‘level playing field’
Priyanka reads out the demands of India bloc at 'Save Democr...