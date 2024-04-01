Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

The Payal police on Saturday arrested a person who used abusive language against his former business partner and his minor daughter. The arrested suspect has been identified as Alamjit Singh Chakohi. He is also a national and state general secretary of the All India Numbardar Union.

As per the complainant, he along with the suspect was into some business. Due to bad behaviour of the suspect, he parted ways. Recently, the suspect made a WhatsApp group in which Alamjit used indecent language against the complainant and his minor daughter. The suspect resorted to this because he was angry that the complainant had broken business partnership with him.

The suspect was booked under the IT Act and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). He was arrested on Saturday.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.