Man held for using fake MLA sticker on car

Ludhiana, June 23
A scrap dealer has been arrested by the Sadar police station on the charge of affixing a fake sticker of an MLA on his car. The accused reportedly had also installed a fake sticker of the Congress party and a hooter along with the Tricolour to befool the police and local residents.
The suspect has been identified as Harpreet Singh.
ASI Satvinder Singh said the police got a tip-off that a scrap dealer had affixed an MLA sticker, hooter, and party symbol on his car to create a sense of fear among the common people.
