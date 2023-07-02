Man held on charge of raping minor niece

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

In a shocking incident, a man sexually exploited his 12-year-old niece for almost one month.

The girl did not reveal the matter to her family members as the suspect had threatened to kill her.

The complainant, aunt of the victim, told the police that “her brother-in-law is currently lodged in a jail while his wife had passed away sometime ago. Their daughter had been staying with my grandmother in Jamalpur.”

“Recently, I asked the girl why did she look so disturbed. She told me about the physical abuse by her uncle, Ranjit Singh. The girl revealed that her uncle used to take her to another house, where he used to rape her,” she said.

She and the minor girl lodged a complaint at the Jamalpur police station yesterday, where a case was registered.

SI Manpreet Kaur said the Jamalpur police arrested the suspect.