Man held on rape charge in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, November 28
A man accused of raping her cousin was arrested by the Payal police. He has been identified as Harpreet Singh.
The complainant alleged that the suspect had been raping and blackmailing her for the past four years. A case under Section 376 of the IPC and different sections of the Information Technology Act has been registered at the Payal police station.
