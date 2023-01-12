Man held with 1.12-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 11

Ludhiana Range STF have arrested a man and recovered 1.12 kg of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Akash Kumar, alias Sudi (21), of Ghoda Colony, Ludhiana.

Inspector Habrans Singh, the in-charge of Ludhiana Range STF, said the suspect was arrested after receiving a tip-off. Another suspect, identified as Manjeet Kumar, alias Mannu (33), was absconding.

The seized heroin is worth over Rs 5 crore in the international market. A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the STF police station, Mohali. The suspect was arrested from a stretch linking Vardhman traffic lights and the Tajpur road in Ludhiana. When the scooter he was riding was examined, 1.12 kg of heroin was recovered from its dicky, along with an electronic weighing scale and 70 transparent pouches, the Ludhiana Range STF in-charge said.

He said Aadhaar and PAN card belonging to another suspect, Manjeet Kumar, were also recovered from the dicky of the scooter. During interrogation, Akash told the police that he was involved in drug peddling trade and was also addicted to heroin.

Harbans Singh said Manjeet had earlier been arrested in a drug peddling case and he had come out of prison on bail around six months ago.

Probe into the case is under way, he added. Efforts are on to arrest Manjeet at the earliest.