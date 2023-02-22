Man held with 1.5 kg-heroin

Ludhiana, February 21
The Special Task Force wing of the Ludhiana police nabbed a man and recovered 1.5-kg heroin from his possession.
He has been identified as Baljinder Pal (50) of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Patiala. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
STF inspector Harbans Singh said a tip-off was received that Baljinder was into a drug smuggling trade and he was coming from Patiala to Ludhiana on bus to deliver heroin to his clients at Railway Colony.
Inspector Harbans said the police laid a naka at a strategic point where he was nabbed. During the checking, 1.5-kg heroin was seized.
During the preliminary probe, Baljinder admitted that he was into the notorious trade from over a year and he had started this trade to become rich in a short span of time. Inspector Harbans said that now police remand of smuggler would be sought for further questioning to bust drug supply line.
