Man held with 1.5-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 1

A man from Kot Gangu Rai village was arrested by the police following the alleged recovery of 1.5 kg of opium in his possession. The suspect has been identified as Kartar Singh.

The police said opium was found concealed in a black carry bag of the suspect during the checking. Consequently, the police have registered a case against the man under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Koom Kalan police station in the district.