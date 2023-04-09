Man held with 10-kg ganja

Ludhiana, April 8
The Focal Point police today claimed to have nabbed a man and seized 10 kg of ganja from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Anup Kumar of Sanjay Gandhi Colony.
SHO Amandeep Brar said a police party was patrolling near Pipal Chowk, Gobindgarh, where on suspicion the officials signalled to stop an auto-rickshaw (bearing registration no. HR68B6358) for checking. When they checked the auto-rickshaw, a bag containing 10 kg of ganja was seized.
The auto-rickshaw driver was arrested by the police while his accomplice Alam of the Hambran Road area managed to give the slip to the police. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused, Brar said.
The suspect also had a criminal past as two cases of drug smuggling were already registered against him in Ludhiana in the past.
